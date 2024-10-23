PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has denied claims that its director-general, Datuk , interfered in the arrest and investigation of a luxury vehicle smuggling syndicate in Sarawak.

Customs deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) Ribuan Abdullah emphasised that Section XII of the Customs Act 1967 ensures Customs Department enforcement officers can execute their duties without interference from any party, including those at the state level, which is under the jurisdiction of the state customs director.

“Thus, the Customs Department strongly denies any involvement by the director-general in the arrest or investigation related to the seized vehicles, as this matter falls clearly under the jurisdiction of the Enforcement Division, led by the Sarawak Customs director,” he said.

Ribuan also stressed that the director-general has never interfered in the enforcement activities or the detention of vehicles.

He said this in response to viral allegations circulating on social media, which claimed that Anis Rizana provided special treatment to a syndicate involved in the seizure of 10 luxury vehicles of various brands, estimated to be worth over RM8.12 million, by the Sarawak Customs Department.

Ribuan said a police report had been lodged regarding the allegations to safeguard the reputation of Anis Rizana and the Customs Department

Commenting on the seizures conducted by the Sarawak Customs Department, Ribuan stated that the enforcement actions concerning the luxury vehicles and their owners were executed under Section 114 of the Customs Act 1967.

This section empowers customs officers to seize any goods if there is reasonable suspicion of an offence under the Act or its regulations.

“The decision to proceed with legal action, whether prosecution or the release of the vehicle, falls under the authority of the prosecutor as outlined in Section 379 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he clarified.

Additionally, he revealed that the Sarawak Customs Department has impounded a total of 56 vehicles for investigation, involving proceeds amounting to RM11.7 million from January to September this year.

He noted that this represented a remarkable increase of 115.4 per cent in the number of vehicles seized and a staggering 192.5 per cent rise in total revenue compared to the same period last year.

“The department’s firm enforcement actions will persist, despite accusations and slander from those dissatisfied with the surge in seizure performance for 2024 compared to 2023,” he said.

Additionally, Ribuan highlighted that the Customs Department has partnered with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry to identify and develop profiles of vehicle importers in Malaysia.

He also urged the public to report any smuggling activities by contacting the department’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-88-8855, assuring that the identities of informants would be kept confidential to encourage more people to come forward. — Bernama