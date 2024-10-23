KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — A video posted online yesterday showed a woman and her family damaging what is presumably her late model Honda City as repossessors waited to hook the vehicle up to their tow truck.

The woman hammered away at the windscreen with a rock as the repossessors recorded the encounter outside a house.

“This is the fruit of others, the fruit of the owner, understand,” she said, referring to the vehicle that she was damaging.

The agents simply agreed with her and continued recording.

Other people, presumably family members, then emerge from the household to smash more windows and panels on the car with various implements.

It is unclear from the video if the incident is recent.