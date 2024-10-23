ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 23 — Police arrested 13 people yesterday and today on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping of a 59-year-old tycoon here recently.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said those arrested were 10 men and three women who allegedly took part in the incident on October 13.

“The suspects were aged between 23 and 58. A family member of the victim was also among those arrested

“Out of the 10 men, eight are local and two foreigners, while the three women involved two locals and one foreigner.

“In addition, four of the suspects have prior criminal and drug records,” he told reporters after a state-level community policing programme in conjunction with the 2024 Deepavali Celebration at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters here today.

Present were Iskandar Puteri police chief M. Kumarasan and senior police officials.

Kumar said the operation to arrest the suspects ran from 9pm last night until early this morning, with most of the arrests made around Kota Tinggi.

Investigators also seized mobile phones and banking cards from the suspects.

He said the entire group is being investigated for abduction, wrongful restraint and wrongful confinement for ransom under the Kidnapping Act, which is punishable by death or life imprisonment upon conviction.

“Ten of the suspects have been remanded for seven days until October 29, while investigators will apply to remand the reminder three suspects tomorrow,” he said.

Kumar also urged the public to refrain from speculating on the case as it could potentially interfere with the ongoing investigation.

A vernacular media outlet reported last week that a Johor-based businessman was released after a RM20 million ransom was paid to his kidnappers.

The victim was abducted outside his home here at 5am on October 13. He was preparing to take a ride-hailing service to the Senai International Airport for a business trip on that day.