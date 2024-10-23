KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — A woman from Selangor nearly became a victim of a human trafficking syndicate after accepting an RM2,000 offer to be a travel nanny to a couple claiming to be diplomats.

The 41-year-old woman, who goes by the name Huda, said in early October, the couple contacted her through WhatsApp, claiming that they were working at a foreign embassy in Bangkok and came across the advertisement she posted on Facebook promoting her services.

“The couple then made a video call to enquire about the services. They offered a substantial salary for four days of service and a flight ticket to Bangkok.

“I was told that a driver would be waiting for me at the airport to take me to meet them,” she said at yesterday’s press conference held at the Malaysian Humanitarian Organisation (MHO), which MHO secretary-general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim also attended.

Huda flew to Bangkok on Oct 13, where she was met by a man wearing a uniform at Suvarnabhumi International Airport who was to take her to a travel agency.

She became suspicious when she could not exchange currencies or change her telephone SIM card and was told to follow the driver’s instructions.

“During the drive, I noticed via Google Maps that the driver had changed direction and was driving towards Mae Sot, Tak, Thailand, bordering Myanmar, six hours from Bangkok.

“When we reached the checkpoint, I was told to hand in my passport to be stamped but I refused... and informed the policemen manning the area,” she said, trembling at the thought.

Huda said that the policemen questioned the driver, who denied involvement and was released. She added that she was given a bus ticket to return to Bangkok.

She then took a train to Malaysia via Padang Besar and arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 15.

Meanwhile, Hishamuddin urged the public to be wary of syndicates offering high salaries in neighbouring countries, as human trafficking syndicates have become increasingly manipulative to trap victims. — Bernama