KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The chief executive officer (CEO) of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and his wife are among 22 individuals who will be charged in the Selayang Sessions Court today.

According to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, all of them will be charged under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code for being members of an organised crime group.

On Oct 10, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zin said that the top GISBH leader was among the 58 individuals re-arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

In addition, 35 individuals are still under remand, 273 have been granted bail, 37 released without conditions, two have been handed over to the Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department and one to the Immigration Department for deportation.

Since the launch of the first phase of Op Global in September, authorities have arrested 415 individuals, including the top management of GISBH, and rescued 625 victims aged between two months and 28 years. — Bernama