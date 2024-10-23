PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — Police have identified the four people who allegedly confined and abused Ummu Atiyah Ashaari, the daughter of the late Ashaari Muhammad, the founder of the banned al-Arqam sect.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said efforts were now going towards locating them.

“We have conducted an investigation and identified four suspects. One suspect has been clearly identified, while efforts are still ongoing to locate the remaining three,” he told reporters when met at the Home Ministry here today.

He also said the police will investigate reports of individuals allegedly monitoring shelters to learn the locations of children rescued from welfare homes linked to GISB Holdings (GISBH).

Earlier today, GISBH chief executive officer Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, and his wife, Azura Md Yusof, and 20 others were charged at the Selayang Sessions Court with being part of an organised crime group.

All 22 are accused of committing the offence at a GISBH premises in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, between October 2020 and Sept 11, 2024.

The accused, aged between 27 and 72, were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of between five and 20 years, upon conviction.

Linked to the banned Al-Arqam sect, GISBH is at the heart of a national child sexual abuse and human trafficking scandal that has horrified the country.