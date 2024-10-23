KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) chief executive officer Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, and his wife, Azura Md Yusof, were charged today at the Selayang Sessions Court with being part of an organised crime group.

National news agency Bernama reported that the son of of Al-Arqam founder Ashaari Muhammad, Mohammad Adib At-Tarmimi, was also charged.

Others also charged with the offence include: Mohd Shukri Mohd Noor, Muhammad Afdaluddin Latif, Mohamad Sayuti Omar, Mohd Fazil Md Jasin, Mohd Dhirar Fakhrur Razi, Mokhtar Tajuddin, Muhammad Fajrul Islam Khalid, Abu Ubaidah Ahmad Shukri, Shuhaimi Mohamed, Hasnan Abd Hamid, Muhammad Zahid Azhar @ Nadzri, Khalilatul-Zalifah Mohammad Jamil, Nur Jannah Omar, Hamimah Yakub, Asmat @ Asmanira Muhammad Ramly, Nurul Jannah Idris, Siti Salmiah Ismail, Siti Hajar Ismail, and Mahani Kasim.

The thirteen men and nine women indicated they understood the charges after they were read separately before Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron @ Harun.

No plea was recorded as the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) was invoked, meaning the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

All 22 are accused of committing the offence at a GISBH premises in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, between October 2020 and Sept 11, 2024.

The accused, aged between 27 and 72, were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of between five and 20 years, upon conviction.

Lawyer Datuk Rosli Kamaruddin later asked the judge if bail applications would be made in her court or the High Court, to which she said the latter.

However, she said the accused were entitled to medical attention if needed.

Linked to the banned Al-Arqam sect, GISBH is at the heart of a national child sexual abuse and human trafficking scandal that has horrified the country.