KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The man who tried to bring his dog into the PKNS Complex mall last week had wanted to renew his passport at the Immigration Department branch office there, said the mall’s management.

According to Utusan Malaysia, PKNS Complex Shah Alam and SACC Mall manager Syahril Mohd. Rashid said the man is believed to have wanted to renew his travel documents for a trip to Japan.

The altercation that was captured in a viral video occurred when the man ignored security personnel who tried to stop him from bringing the pet animal in, he said.

“It is clearly stated that pets are not allowed inside the PKNS Complex. Even if it’s a cat, visitors are required to use a cage or special bag and not let the animal roam freely.

“In this case, the dog was being carried openly by the man, which not only breached the rules but also posed a threat and caused discomfort to other visitors, the majority of whom are Muslims,” he was quoted as saying.

He said security personnel managed to stop the man from entering with his dog, with both later being escorted out by police.

Syahril said the police had been called as the man was being confrontational.

“We also sought police help because the man appeared emotionally unstable, swearing at the guard after being denied entry with his pet,” he explained.

He added that the management would extend its full cooperation for any police investigation.

This was also the first time such an incident had occurred at the PKNS Complex, despite the longstanding policy prohibiting pets from entering the premises, he said.

Animals previously found on the premises were typically strays and local wildlife that wander in.

“Some visitors have brought cats in using special carriers, which is allowed as long as the animals are not released or left to roam freely,” he added.