KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Police today detained the grandparents of the child with autism, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, to assist in the investigation of his murder.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the arrest, adding that the couple was detained at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Bernama was told that they were detained by personnel from the Serious Crime Investigation Division of the Selangor contingent police headquarters at their home in Puncak Alam and a remand application is expected to be made tomorrow.

Earlier, the Magistrates’ Court recorded the objection raised by the lawyer representing Zayn Rayyan’s mother against the police’s request to obtain her guilty plea in the investigation of the case.

Advertisement

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, representing the child’s father, said the objection to the police’s request under Section 26(1) of the Evidence Act 1950 was recorded by Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah.

On December 6 last year, the body of the six-year-old boy was found in a stream near his home at Idaman Damansara Damai Apartments here after he was reported missing a day earlier.

His parents were arrested on May 31 around Puncak Alam, Selangor, and their 13-day remand period ends tomorrow. — Bernama

Advertisement