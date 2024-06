PETALING JAYA, June 13 — The parents of autistic boy, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, were charged in the Sessions Court today with negligence, which potentially caused physical injury to the child in December last year.

Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, both 29 years old, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh.

Both claimed trial. ― Bernama

MORE TO COME

