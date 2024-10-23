KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — In a heartfelt conversation, retired Malaysia Airlines chief pilot Datuk Capt Nik Ahmad Huzlan Nik Hussain shared his unique journey from aviation to animal advocacy, revealing how one stray dog transformed his perspective and ignited a passion for caring for dogs in his community.

Speaking to Malaysia’s top Instagram page for dog and cat lovers, My Forever Doggo, Nik Ahmad said: “Not all Malays are bad to dogs, not at all.”

He reflected on the misconceptions surrounding Malays and their treatment of animals.

He acknowledged that while some individuals may be fearful or indifferent, a significant number genuinely care about animal welfare.

“I feel a little bit offended whenever people say something negative about Malays and dogs.

“Some of them are scared, some of them are unaware and some of them don’t care, but a lot of them actually really really care.”

What began as an ATV business and a plot of land has evolved into a safe haven for stray dogs.

Nik Ahmad recounted how the animals began to appear as he developed his resort, sharing, “As we opened up the land, people came to camp, and that’s how the dogs started coming when I was building the place.”

His journey into the world of stray dogs began with a chance encounter with a dog named Rusty.

“Last time, I didn’t care about stray dogs,” he admitted.

“But when I saw Rusty, everything changed.”

This pivotal moment inspired him to not only care for stray dogs but also to advocate for their welfare.

Nik Ahmad passionately discussed the cultural and religious significance of kindness towards all creatures, saying, “When people tell me negative things about dogs, they are actually not following the Quran. The Quran already says you must be good to all beings.”

He emphasised that compassion has its limits, sharing his personal boundaries regarding pets in while also highlighting the practical benefits of having dogs around his resort.

“They serve a certain function for me. They are the first to warn you against snakes,” he explained, noting that the presence of dogs helps deter wild boars and monkeys.

His dedication extends beyond just providing shelter, he also actively participates in caring for stray dogs.

“I always have dog food in my car,” he said, recounting how Rusty inspired him to stop and feed stray dogs whenever he drives.

“We’ve brought about 15 dogs to the vet already,” he noted, revealing his hopes to organise community efforts for spaying and releasing dogs while encouraging people to adopt.

“Adopt an ugly dog, fix it up, and watch the dog grow beautiful and loved,” he urged.