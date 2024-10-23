KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The separation of the Attorney-General (AG) office from the Public Prosecutor role will take some time, given the complexity and challenges of its implementation, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said hopes an interim report on the status of the separation of the roles can be included in the empirical study related to the matter next year.

“It is hoped that from the empirical study carried out, an interim report can be included for the status of the AG role and the separation of the AG and the Public Prosecutor roles, next year. This shows that the reform agenda is always implemented and continued,” she said during the Question Time.

Azalina was replying to a question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading), who wanted to know the performance of the institutional reform agenda emphasised by the Prime Minister in leading the Unity Government.

The AG currently serves as the government’s chief legal adviser and the head of public prosecution.

In reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut), who proposed amending Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution while waiting for the empirical study to be completed, Azalina said the government would not rush into the matter.

She also explained that the Madani Government is responsible and cannot make a decision just because it has been demanded by many or is a popular option.

In fact, Azalina said the empirical study was conducted by the government together with the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform, led by Selayang Member of Parliament William Leong Jee Keen and also consisted of Pendang Member of Parliament Datuk Awang Hashim, who represents the opposition bloc.

“When we went to Canada and Australia, they too provided the same reason that their changes went through a period of time, not (adopted) suddenly just because it was demanded... indeed we can make the amendments but the Madani Government is a responsible government,” she said.

Azalina added that the empirical study included evidence-based research and discussions, which entailed focus groups of all university experts in each country visited to conduct the study. — Bernama