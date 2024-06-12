JOHOR BARU, June 12 — Two Singaporean men were today charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with trafficking 58.6kg worth of illicit drugs last month, for which they face the death sentence if found guilty.

Tan Xiao Wei, 49, and Ee Chong Kiat, 36 were charged with trafficking in a type of ecstasy drugs called MDMA, with a gross weight of 58,625 grammes at Jalan Anjung 8/1, Taman Horizon Hills, Iskandar Puteri here on May 29 10.30pm.

The charges were framed under Section 39B(1)(a)of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a penalty under Section 39B(2) of the same Act and were read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment or if not sentenced to death, a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane.

Both accused nodded their heads to show they understood the charges read out by the court interpreter in Mandarin.

But no plea was recorded from the two accused before Magistrate R. Salini.

Tan was also charged with six counts of trafficking and possession of drugs weighing 13.82 kg.

For the first four charges, he was charged with distributing 13,145 grammes of MDMA and methamphetamine.

He was also charged with two counts of possessing 680 grammes of ketamine and nimetazepam.

The offences were allegedly carried out at a condominium unit at Jalan Mutiara 7, Taman Perindustrian Plentong here at 6.35pm on May 29.

Ee also faces an additional two charges, trafficking in MDMA with an estimated weight of 74 grammes and possessing 26.4 grammes of ketamine in an apartment near Persiaran Bumi Hijau, Taman Molek here at 3.40pm on May 29.

The duo were also charged under Section 12(2) of the same Act for drug possession which carries a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum of five years imprisonment or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Ameerah Allaudeen did not offer any bail for the accused as the charges involved Section 39B DDA 1952.

Both accused were represented by lawyer Nur Afiqah Hambali.

The case is set for mention on August 14 pending a chemical report.