KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia said today it has submitted an immediate notice of termination to six of its members who went against Clause 10.4 of its constitution.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin however said that Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman’s membership had already been terminated earlier on May 17.

He said the process was conducted in line with the party’s Constitution and national legislation as provided under Article 49(A) Federal Constitution or under state government laws.

The move was made following a meeting among the party’s supreme council last night, which arrived at the decision.

Advertisement

The six Bersatu MPs had their memberships revoked immediately after failing to respond to a written instruction from the party’s supreme leadership council to pledge allegiance to the party.

They are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan) and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi (Tanjong Karang).

Bersatu’s Selat Klang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid also previously declared his support for Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Advertisement

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the status of the six Bersatu MPs would be determined by the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.