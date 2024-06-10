KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid who is one of six federal lawmakers to openly declare support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has lodged a police report after receiving a threat through Facebook.

The 47-year-old said the Facebook message shared to him earlier this month stated that anyone who throws acid on elected representatives who support the government will receive a reward of RM10,000, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The police report was lodged at the Kuala Kangsar police headquarters last Friday.

Iskandar Dzulkarnain was reported saying the alleged threat was meant for him and the other five Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs who were recently expelled from the party for backing the Anwar administration.

Advertisement

The five MPs are: Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), and Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

Iskandar Dzulkarnain reportedly said another Bersatu lawmaker, Selat Klang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari who declared his support to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, could be included in the threat.

Last month, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok from DAP said she received a death note and two bullets from an unknown person in a sealed envelope in her home mailbox.

Advertisement

Police are investigating her case under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

Acid also appears to be increasingly used as a weapon.

On May 5, Terengganu-born footballer Faisal Halim who plays as forward for the Selangor Football Club was attacked with acid at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, and suffered burns to his neck, shoulder, hands and chest.

Three days before the acid attack on Faisal, another footballer, Akhyar Rashid, was injured in a robbery outside his home in Terengganu.