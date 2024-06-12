KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the six MPs and one assemblyman who expressed their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be notified of their termination from Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the next few days.

He said PN had to take its time to conduct due diligence, so no mistakes are made, or laws broken.

“We must be very careful and take the proper steps to inform the six MPs and one assemblyman that their memberships in PN have been terminated and the necessary notices will be sent to them in the next day or so.

“There is a process to undertake and approval from the board is needed, as well as compliance with the anti-party hopping law and party constitution.

“We will inform them of their termination and that the seats they occupy are thus vacated.

“The next step will be to inform the Dewan Rakyat Speaker which we will also do in due course,” he told reporters here today after chairing a PN meeting last night.

The six Bersatu MPs had their membership revoked immediately after failing to respond to a written instruction from the party’s supreme leadership council to pledge allegiance to the party.

They are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan) and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi (Tanjong Karang).

Bersatu’s Selat Klang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid previously declared his support for Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.