NEW DELHI, June 9 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan congratulated Pakistan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry said Mohamad conveyed the message to its Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar when they met on Saturday in Istanbul, on the margins of the D-8 ministerial extraordinary meeting to discuss steps to counter Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for Malaysia’s support and the desire for working together to uphold international law and the UN Charter, it said on X.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday (June 6) elected Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia to serve as non-permanent members on the 15-member council for two-year terms starting January next year. — Bernama

