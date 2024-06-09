PUTRAJAYA, June 9 — Malaysia has urged members of the Developing Eight Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8) not to render aid or assistance to Israel, including any economic dealings that contribute to the funding of its military and illegal occupation of the Palestinian land.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this in response to the plight of the Palestinian people at the D-8 Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Türkiye, yesterday.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Sunday, said Mohamad, in emphasising Malaysia’s firm position on the issue of Palestine, had highlighted three priorities at the meeting, namely calling on the D-8 to collectively support the call for a permanent and effective ceasefire in Gaza, increase humanitarian assistance and ensure a safe and unimpeded access to the delivery of aid.

He urged D-8 members to establish and formalise a collaboration between the bloc and the State of Palestine.

According to the statement, Malaysia and D-8 member states showcased a strong support to the Palestinian cause, as reflected in the outcome of the Declaration of the Extraordinary Meeting.

“Malaysia and D-8 member states expressed their strong condemnation of Israel’s continued aggression in the Gaza Strip and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), and their affirmation of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“The declaration demanded an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, and supports all efforts towards empowering the Palestinian economy, as well as rebuilding Gaza, following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces,” it said.

During his visit, Mohamad paid a courtesy call on his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

“It was a friendly meeting between the two ministers where various international, regional and bilateral issues of mutual concern were discussed, particularly the situation in Gaza.

“He had discussions with his counterpart on how the D-8 could increase efforts to find solutions to the plight of the Palestinians,” the statement said.

Malaysia’s participation in the extraordinary meeting was part of the country’s continuous efforts in support of Palestine and to find ways and means to end the atrocities there. — Bernama