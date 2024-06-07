PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, who is on a four-day working visit to Malaysia.

Peters arrived at Perdana Putra, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office at 5pm.

Malaysia is Peters’ second stop on his South-east Asian tour after Vietnam, a trip that demonstrates New Zealand’s policy of prioritising cooperation with a dynamically developing region.

Peters and his delegation arrived in the country yesterday. The commercial plane carrying them landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 5.30pm.

Malaysia and New Zealand established diplomatic relations on September 25, 1957, and the ties have remained strong and stable.

Malaysia consistently welcomes an increasing number of tourists from New Zealand each year, with 18,238 New Zealanders visiting Malaysia in 2022. Additionally, over 17,000 Malaysians reside in New Zealand.

In the Pacific region, Malaysia is New Zealand’s second-largest trading partner, with the total trade volume between the two countries reaching RM6.32 billion as of June 2023. — Bernama

