KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Sessions Court here today acquitted and released Big Blue Premium Taxi Services founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail of the charge of defrauding a company director in relation to a cleaning services contract at the KLCC building, five years ago.

Judge Azrul Darus said the decision was made after finding that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against Shamsubahrin, 58, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“After examining the testimony of 12 witnesses and considering the arguments from both sides, the court finds that a prima facie case has failed to be proved by the prosecution,” he said.

“Therefore, the accused is acquitted and released without his defence being called, and the RM30,000 bail is returned to the accused.”

The case went to trial on January 12, 2023 with 12 prosecution witnesses being called to testify.

On February 9, 2022, Shamsubahrin claimed trial to the charge of defrauding a man who is a director of Syarikat Innoseven Sdn Bhd by tricking him into believing that he (accused) would get a contract for the cleaning works at the KLCC building for the company.

This made the victim hand over a Maybank cheque of RM750,000 as remuneration to the accused, at a law firm in Pantai Dalam, Brickfields here, on May 24, 2019. — Bernama

