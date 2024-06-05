JELI, June 5 — Police have arrested four local women and are hunting for a man suspected of selling and misusing the emblem of a car bearing the name “Raja Kelantan Asal Bentara Setia Paduka Raja”.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said all suspects, aged between their 20s and 30s, were detained on May 24 and 25 in Bachok, here, and around Setia Alam, Selangor.

He said police received the case on May 17 from a state palace staff member who had seen a post on Instagram by the account owner “@chiron_superport” displaying several images of the luxury car Rolls Royce Ghost with the number plate QM80B using the said emblem.

“The complainant stated that the Royal Kelantan Family has never issued such a logo or emblem, and it is suspected that the logo has been misused by irresponsible individuals.

Advertisement

“Police investigations found that the luxury vehicle was registered under a company name (Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd) and a check by the Companies Commission of Malaysia on the company found that it was owned by a 61-year-old man,” he said during a press conference at Politeknik Jeli, here, today.

Following that, police are pursuing the elderly man known as Lim Khong Soon.

Muhamad Zaki stated that the police have also identified the emblem displayed on the luxury vehicle as belonging to Pertubuhan Keturunan Paduka Raja Cik Siti Wan Kembang Malaysia.

Advertisement

Additionally, a Toyota Hilux vehicle with registration number plate WVG 1170 also bears the same emblem.

He mentioned that out of the four detained suspects, two of them are the chairman and treasurer of the association.

“The association, although not a government body, is a legitimate organisation registered with the Malaysian Registrar of Societies, but its function has been misused for other purposes and not its original purpose,” he said.

Muhamad Zaki stated that the case is being investigated under Section 419 of the Penal Code/5B of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment. — Bernama