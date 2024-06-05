JELI, June 5 — Two civil servants are among five male suspects arrested for allegedly being involved in a land transfer fraud case using forged documents in Kota Baru on May 31.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the suspects, aged between 29 and 52, were detained following a report of a land fraud case involving the use of Form 14A land transfer documents.

“In this case, the victim, a woman director of a local company, suspected the forgery of her siblings’ signatures on the Form 14A land transfer documents for her family’s land, which measures 0.051 hectares.

“The land was sold to three buyers without the knowledge of the victim’s siblings, resulting in a loss valued at RM400,000,” he said during a press conference after the Kelantan Police Chief’s Townhall Programme 2024 at Jeli Polytechnic here today.

Muhamad Zaki said all the suspects have been remanded for six days under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, police arrested two 37-year-old men last Saturday for allegedly being involved in two face-to-face gold sale fraud cases in Kota Bharu and Rantau Panjang here.

He said two Thai women in their 60s were deceived by the suspects into buying two fake gold chains, one for RM4,000 and another for RM3,500.

“The victims only realised that the gold was fake after checking with a goldsmith,” he said.

He said police investigations showed that this group and several other individuals were conducting similar scams.

He said the two suspects have been remanded from Sunday until Thursday for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama