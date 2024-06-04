BACHOK, June 4 — Malaysia still needs 200,000 tonnes of beef per year to meet the needs of the people, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said to meet the demand, the government aims to produce 100,000 tonnes of beef by 2030.

According to him, Malaysia still needs to import 80 per cent of meat to meet the people’s demand.

“The production of beef cattle in our country is still below 20 per cent equivalent to 47,000 tonnes and it is still a long way to go before we reach 100 per cent,” he told reporters after opening of HL Agro Farm KB Sdn Bhd with the farming community in Kampung Sri Kemunting, Gunong, here, today.

Mohamad said in order to reduce the import and dependence of beef from abroad in the future, the government will help increase the number of animal husbandry and production.

“Cooperation with the state government is important because the land belongs to the state government, such as the farms in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor. There is still a lot that can be cultivated.

“If everyone works together, we will be able to reach the target of 100 per cent in the near future, at least able to reach 50 per cent even though it is not easy to do,” he said.

Commenting further, Mohamad said the government also channeled allocations to farmers who had just started their business by providing assistance of about RM20,000 per person.

Meanwhile, he said his ministry has given assurances that the supply of sacrificial beef for the coming Hari Raya Aidiladha will be sufficient, including assurances that there will be no significant increase in the price of meat. — Bernama