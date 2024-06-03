KUCHING, June 3 — Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers who cannot afford tertiary education, especially residents of Anjung Sinar Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) across the country need to seize the opportunity to continue their education for free in the field of nursing

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that their involvement in the industry can strengthen the healthcare service sector in Malaysia, which will face the challenges of an ageing population.

“For the children at Anjung Sinar, they do not have a place to stay, so after Form Five, they have no job. Therefore, YKN will help with job matching, and it goes back to this kind of programme.

“This programme, which is fully sponsored, is a saviour for them. Whether they live in villages or stay at Anjung Sinar, this is a very good opportunity for them,” she said during a press conference regarding i-System College Sarawak here today.

She said that the free education initiative for the Diploma in Nursing programme, as offered at i-System Colleges, is sponsored by several private hospitals in the country.

Nancy noted that the programme aims to produce 385 nurses with sponsorships that include accommodation and monthly allowances based on the location of the hospitals involved for industrial training.

She added that the programme also guarantees employment for graduates immediately after they complete their Diploma education. — Bernama

