KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, has expressed his commitment to resolving the issues faced by nurses in the country, particularly concerning their salaries and welfare.

He emphasised that nurses play a vital role in ensuring the healthcare system runs smoothly for everyone and expressed his deep understanding of the various problems nurses face, which have not been resolved.

As the Health Minister, I understand and empathise with the challenges they face, including issues related to salaries, allowances, welfare and their professional duties, which have yet to be adequately addressed.

“I am committed to addressing these issues, but I ask for your patience,” he said in a Facebook post commemorating International Nurses Day and Florence Nightingale’s birthday today.

Dzulkefly also expressed his appreciation for all healthcare workers in Malaysia, especially those within the Ministry of Health (MOH), and wished them continued success in their noble responsibilities.

In another post, he extended his Mother’s Day wishes, especially to mothers who are doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.

“You not only nurture your families with love and care but also safeguard the health of all Malaysians with patience. May Allah SWT bless all mothers, granting them health, happiness, and unwavering strength,” he said. — Bernama