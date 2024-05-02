KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Shortage of nurses in the nursing field is projected at close to 60 per cent by 2030, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

To address the issue, he said a collaboration between public and private sectors can help improve the shortfall of nursing staff needed to meet healthcare demands in the country.

“I fully support the initiative from the private sector so that together we can not only develop health facilities but human resource as well.

“We can build hospitals using bricks and mortar but what is important is the staff, not only doctors and specialists but equally important are nurses. We are experiencing an acute shortage of nurses,” he said in a press conference at the launch of 624-beds hospital by KL International Hospital Sdn Bhd at the KL Wellness City Gallery here today.

At the event, he witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for nursing scholarship between KL Wellness City with six colleges and universities for RM25 million-worth of sponsorship towards nursing education in Malaysia.

The institutions involved are MAIWP International University College (UCMI), International Medical College (IMC), International Medical University (IMU), Adventist College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Lincoln University College (LUC); and the Oriental Nilam College. — Bernama

