KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Well-known as political rivals in the early 1980s, it was an unusual sight to see former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam officiating the launch of Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s memoir Ku Li: Memoir 205.

The height of their rivalry was when both two political figures contested for the post of Umno deputy president in 1981 but today they came together at the launch of the book written by Datin Zinitulniza Abdul Kadir.

In his speech, Tengku Razaleigh said he was very moved by Musa’s acceptance to attend the event with his wife Toh Puan Zulaikha Sheardin.

He said the book was nothing more than a reference for the current generation to know about Malaysia’s early history, especially in relation to diplomatic relations with China and the ownership of oil.

Advertisement

“One more thing is how we got back the (ownership of) oil that (before that) was given to foreign companies by the British government. This was important in strengthening our country’s economy at that time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Musa shared that Tengku Razaleigh or affectionately known as Ku Li, who was also a former member of parliament for Gua Musang, was a friend during his early involvement in politics and the government, but turned “opponents” in the battle for a post in the Umno elections at that time.

“It’s been a long time, but that’s history... I respect Ku Li and will always remember him as a young man who was famous in politics,” he said in a speech before launching Ku Li’s book.

Advertisement

“I remember that he (at that time) was the young man responsible for two main things, namely when the government established Bank Bumiputera as well as having a role in managing Petronas (Petroliam Nasional Berhad) when the government first established it.”

The 339-page Ku Li: Memoir 205, which comprises 15 chapters, shares various behind-the-scene stories of Tengku Razaleigh’s service, especially in helping the country’s top leadership build Malaysia since 1962. — Bernama