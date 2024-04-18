KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam as a stalwart of steadfast principle and integrity.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the prime minister said Musa was also a steadfast advocate for unity among the multi-ethnic populace in the country.

“I extend my birthday wishes to Tun Musa Hitam. May Tun remain healthy and continue to play a role in boosting unity among the people.

“Tun Musa celebrates his 90th birthday today. Alhamdulillah, he remains in good spirits,” said Anwar.

In the post, the prime minister also shared several photos from Musa’s birthday celebration in Johor Baru.

Musa served as the fifth deputy prime minister from 1981 to 1986. — Bernama

