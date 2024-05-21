KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Work to repair a broken pipe in Jalan Tun Razak here is in progress, and the operation is expected to be completed at 2.40am tomorrow (May 22).

Air Selangor said that the areas affected are Jalan Tun Razak, Suria KLCC, Persiaran KLCC, Jalan Ampang, National Heart Institute, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Titiwangsa, Pekeliling, Jalan Pahang Barat, Jalan Yap Kwan Seng and Jalan Tun Ismail.

“All efforts are taken to minimise the impact of water supply disruption on affected consumers. Any questions and complaints can be submitted to the Help Centre on Air Selangor mobile app or call 15300,” it said.

Earlier, Air Selangor also carried out work to detect suspected leaking pipes in front of the Intermark and Vista Damai buildings along Jalan Tun Razak.

Following this, the main route that leads to the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh) experienced congestion this morning, with only one lane in front of Vista Damai open. — Bernama

