SHAH ALAM, May 21 — The RM5 million flash flood mitigation project in the Puchong area, is slated for completion by the year’s end, Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said.

He said the project which focused on enhancing drainage systems in front of IOI Mall Puchong has reached the halfway mark of completion.

“We initiated the drainage system upgrading project in May last year, with an anticipated completion by year-end.

“Additionally, maintenance works in three areas — at the Damansara Puchong Expressway (LDP)-Lebuh Puteri junction, around Puchong Indah and Kampung Bunga Melor in Batu 14 — will commence promptly,” he told reporters after a meeting with stakeholders regarding the project at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building today.

Ng, who is also Kinrara assemblyman, highlighted that the flood mitigation project aims to reduce flash flood risks by improving the drainage system and redirecting some water flow to nearby retention ponds.

Previously, the media reported several series of flash floods occurring in and around the Puchong area since last year, disrupting traffic and the operation of businesses in the affected areas.

Regarding the launch of the inaugural phase of the Selangor Mobility Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) Van Service on November 30, 2023, Ng indicated that the project’s service area expansion would be disclosed within a month.

He said the pilot project is currently underway in eight densely populated and narrow-road areas, including Puchong, Subang Jaya, Ampang, South and North Petaling Jaya, Hulu Kelang, Sungai Buloh and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)-Serdang.

He elaborated that Selangor’s DRT system employs shared vehicles like vans and small buses, guided by intelligent software, to facilitate pickups and drop-offs at various destinations according to specified schedules, accommodating users from diverse locations.

“The primary focus areas are in close proximity to major public transportation hubs like train and bus stations, aiming to enhance the first and last mile of the public transportation system,” he said. — Bernama