SARIKEI, Dec 29 — Three four-wheel-drive vehicles were badly damaged in a pile-up at KM6 Jalan Repok here on Saturday morning.

Sarikei police chief Supt Aswandy Anis said the three drivers and four passengers involved all sustained minor injuries in the 9.30am incident.

“Initial investigations found that a four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by a 43-year-old man, who was travelling from the town centre towards Simpang Bulat, had attempted to overtake at a double-line section of the road.

“The vehicle then collided with two pickup trucks travelling in the opposite direction,” he said in a statement.

According to Aswandy, all those involved sought further medical treatment as outpatients at Sarikei Hospital.

He called on anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact investigating officer Insp Ahmad Mustaqim on 010-4427240.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — The Borneo Post