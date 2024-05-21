SHAH ALAM, May 21 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) needs to be future-proof to ensure all plans set for the state’s development can be implemented without any problems.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said for this, PKNS needs to always explore any potential to grow as well as strengthen existing plans so that it can carry out its functions better.

“The most important thing, after we go through various experiences whether a success or failure is to move on, learn from the joy after victory and learn from failures or mistakes.

“If this matter can be fixed in our minds, I believe PKNS will continue to be held in high regard,” he said in his speech at the PKNS 2024 Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony here today.

Meanwhile, PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas said the award was the highest recognition for the corporation’s employees who have worked continuously and demonstrated excellent performance and service, in line with the country’s transformation towards a high-performance work culture.

He said he hopes this recognition would inspire all the recipients to improve the quality of their work to a higher level in order to be the best role models and mentors for all PKNS employees.

“It will make PKNS remain relevant, reliable and meet the wishes and expectations of customers, especially the people of Selangor,” he said in a press statement.

At the ceremony, Amirudin, who is also PKNS chairman, presented awards to 71 employees of the corporation who had provided outstanding services and contributions throughout 2023.

APC recipients took home certificates of appreciation, a cheque worth RM1,000 each, and a performance incentive according to the Annual Salary Increment (KGT) rate for a year in addition to having the opportunity to be nominated to receive a federal or state awards, medals and honours based on set criteria. — Bernama