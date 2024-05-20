KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he was “deeply saddened” by the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in a helicopter crash, noting their shared commitment to strengthening ties.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said in a statement on social media.

“We committed ourselves to bolstering Malaysia-Iran relations, working together for the betterment of our peoples and the Muslim world. Our pledge will be fulfilled.”

Last week, a senior US Treasury official told reporters Iran relied on Malaysian service providers to get around international sanctions and sell its oil in the region.

Malaysia has denied the allegations.

Anwar previously defended Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel in April as “legitimate”. — AFP