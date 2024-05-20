KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian in the helicopter crash on Sunday is a great loss to the world of Islamic leadership and the people of Iran, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He expressed sorrow over the news of the demise of Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other passengers in the helicopter crash that occurred in the mountainous region of northwestern Iran.

Mohamad said the last time he met Amirabdollahian was during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Ministerial-Level Open Debate in New York in January and had a telephone conversation with him at the end of April.

“The deceased was a visionary in his efforts to strengthen Malaysia-Iran bilateral relations in various areas of mutual interest.

Advertisement

“Truly this is a great loss to the world of Islamic leadership and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said in a post on X.

“My prayers are that their souls be showered with His mercy and be placed among the believers and the righteous,” he added.

Raisi was reported to be on his way back from a dam inauguration ceremony on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan when the helicopter he was in crashed while attempting to land in the Varzaqan region.

Advertisement

Along with Raisi and Amirabdollahian, the Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, the head of the Friday prayer in Tabriz, Hojjatoleslam Al Hashem and several other individuals were also reported to be in the helicopter. — Bernama