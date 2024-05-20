KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — A local man was burnt to death in a fire at the fourth-floor of Block C, Lestari Apartment, Damansara Damai, Selangor, around 8pm tonight.

Advertisement

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said his team received a distress call regarding the fire at the residence of the victim, who was in his 40s, at 8.58pm.

He said five fire engines with 18 fire fighters from the Sungai Buloh and Damansara Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was fully extinguished by 9.30pm.

“The victim, a man, was found burnt to death on a bed in one of the rooms,” he said in a statement tonight. — Bernama

Advertisement