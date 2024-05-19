ALOR SETAR, May 19 — The body of a man who was feared to have drowned after his boat capsized at Pedu Lake Dam, near Kuala Nerang on Thursday, was found today.

Kedah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 1 head Senior Supt I Ahmad Aminuddin Abd Rahim said the body of the man in his 50s was found floating at 8.05am.

“The department received an emergency call at 6.20pm on Thursday regarding a drowning incident involving two male victims who were fishing in the lake by boat.

“However, one of the anglers, a 55-year-old male, was rescued by members of the public while the other victim was believed to be drowned,” he said in a statement today.

He said the search operation which started on Thursday also involved the tracker dog unit (K-9), the Water Rescue Team Unit (PPDA) from the Jitra and Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue stations (BBP) and members from the Kuala Nerang BBP.

“The body was found floating within a radius of 1.5 kilometres from the scene where he was last seen and was handed over to the police and will be taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar for post-mortem,” he said. — Bernama