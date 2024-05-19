KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is closely tracking the trajectory of the recent wave of a twofold increase in Covid-19 cases, reported by Singapore.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad on X today said it was highlighted that the combined proportion of sub-variants KP.1 and KP.2 currently accounts for over two-thirds (2/3) of Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

“In Malaysia, the reported number of CovidD-19 cases in the week of May 12 to 18, 2024, was 1,230, compared with 1,071 cases in the previous week (an increase of 14.8 per cent), and no new death from Covid-19 has been reported since April 25.

“Regarding the circulating variants, we have reported each of KP.1.1 and KP.2.1 in March 2024, both with mild symptoms, and no report of any marked increase in Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Dzulkefly said MOH will continue to monitor the situation, and the national health system is prepared for any surge in cases.

He also reminded the public to maintain good personal hygiene, reduce social interactions when feeling unwell, and wear masks if in high-risk groups, in very crowded areas, or when symptomatic. — Bernama