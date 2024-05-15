KUCHING, May 15 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today announced that the state is establishing the region’s first climate change centre to spearhead the country’s response to the global crisis.

He said the central hub will coordinate, manage, and support all climate change initiatives and carbon trading in Sarawak.

“The study on establishing this important centre has now reached its completion stage, paving the way for its upcoming development,” he said in his winding-up speech at the state assembly sitting here.

He said the state government is also crafting a climate change policy to establish a carbon footprint baseline.

He added the effort will empower communities, businesses, and policymakers to tackle emissions and promote low-carbon technologies, paving the way for a sustainable future for Sarawak.

“We are also crafting low-carbon society blueprints to improve waste and flood management, cut urban carbon emissions, and promote green technology and practices to minimise climate change impacts,” he said.

The premier said he spoke last month at the “Regions for the Planet” forum during H2Poland 2024 in Poznan, Poland, discussing Sarawak’s innovative strategies for economic and social challenges in climate solutions.

“I highlighted our focus on hydrogen’s key role in our clean energy strategy and its importance in decarbonisation efforts.

“During the forum, I emphasised Sarawak’s commitment to climate action, demonstrated by our swift enactment of Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Emission) Bill 2023,” he said.

He added the state government has also enacted Carbon Storage and Forest Carbon Activity Rules 2022 which established a regulatory framework supporting forest conservation projects and enhancing our sustainability initiatives through carbon credit systems.

“My discussions explored green bonds and international financing for implementing climate mitigation technologies,” he said, stressing the importance of global collaboration, effective policies, and technological advancements in achieving a sustainable green economy.

He said he has also been invited to deliver a keynote address at the Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit in Bangkok this coming Friday, where he will share the state’s key developments in the green economy initiatives.

The premier said the urgency to combat climate change is clear, saying that the International Energy Agency estimates tripling renewable energy could significantly reduce emissions by 2030.

“Sarawak is leading the charge towards a sustainable future by advancing decarbonisation and green energy initiatives. This aligns with both local and global environmental goals,” he said.

He said the state’s vision for a greener Sarawak prioritises significant investments in green technologies and infrastructure to diversify our energy mix beyond traditional sources.