KUCHING, May 15 — InvestSarawak today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Marubeni Corporation, a Japanese multinational trading and investment company, to facilitate and accelerate Marubeni’s interest in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in Sarawak.

This MoU will outline the collaboration between the two parties to conduct a joint pre-feasibility study for a commercial-scale SAF value chain in Sarawak, said InvestSarawak and Marubeni in a joint statement.

“The goal is to confirm the feasibility of producing SAF using biomass feedstock and assess the potential technology pathways for SAF production in Sarawak.

“Both parties aim to establish a commercial-scale SAF value chain for local consumption or export by 2030,” they said.

According to the statement, the MoU will also focus on assessing expenditure requirements, identifying suitable project sites, and exploring opportunities for government subsidies and incentives in Malaysia and globally.

“Biomass is biological material that comes from plants or animals, including wood, agricultural residues and algae, while SAF is a cleaner type of jet fuel made from renewable resources like microalgae instead of fossil fuels.

“The biomass project could lead to downstream products, including green ammonia used in fertilisers, biogas and biofuels, renewable gases and liquid fuels for transportation and industry, and green chemicals, which are eco-friendly raw materials for industries like plastics and textiles,” they added.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at the State Legislative Assembly here today. — Bernama