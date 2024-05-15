KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — A money changer was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over the death of a man in a fight in Jalan Telawi, Bangsar, here, three years ago.

Syed Kamal Syed Mohamad, 28, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged, together with three others who have been charged and another who is still at large, with the murder of M. Sanjeet Kumar, 28, in the back lane of Affin Bank, Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar at 1am on March 13, 2021.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the law, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 40 years and if not sentenced to death, must be subject to a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The court set June 17 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hamizah Hisan appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

On April 13 last year, three men, namely G. Naresh, 27, K. Pravin, 28, and S. Letchumanan, 30, all unemployed, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with murdering Sanjeet Kumar. — Bernama

