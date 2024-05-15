PUTRAJAYA, May 15 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) issued 4,133 compounds totalling RM1.02 million for smoking offences last month, said Health director-general Datuk Dr. Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

He said a total of 7,195 notices were issued after inspecting 17,719 premises under the enforcement of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2002 (PPKHT 2004).

Regarding enforcement actions aimed at preventing and controlling dengue fever under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975, Dr. Muhammad Radzi said 2,642 compounds worth RM1.3 million were issued, with an average of RM500 for each compound.

“A total of 437 cases were referred for court action and 64 cases resulted in convictions with a total fine of RM140,700,” he said a statement today.

Dr. Muhammad Radzi reported that last month, a total of 6,818 food premises were inspected, with 154 of them ordered to close under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“The temporary closure of food premises enforced by the ministry ensures the cleanliness of both the premises and the food served,” he added. ― Bernama

