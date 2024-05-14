ALOR SETAR, May 14 — Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) has made a significant leap to 71st in the world’s best universities under 50, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2024.

Its vice-chancellor, Prof Mohd Foad Sakdan, said UUM jumped from the 95th position last year.

“I would like to thank all university members who have tirelessly worked to ensure that UUM is continuously recognised at the national and international levels. It’s not easy as the university must compete with other leading universities to be in the top 100 positions.

“In conjunction with UUM’s 40th anniversary, this result indicates UUM’s continued excellence on the international stage, particularly in management, business, accounting and social sciences fields,” he said in a statement today.

He said UUM’s position is driven by the research quality indicator, in addition to maintaining high scores for the teaching and research environment categories.

“This indirectly places UUM alongside world-renowned universities,” he added.

THE Young University Rankings 2024 is based on 17 performance indicators grouped into five categories: Teaching, Research Quality, Research Environment, International Outlook and Industry.

This annual ranking sees over 673 universities worldwide listed for the 2024 assessment. — Bernama