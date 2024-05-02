Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) celebrates a historic milestone for the second consecutive year, securing the top spot as both Malaysia's number one university and the leading private university in Asean according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2024.

The university has made a significant leap, climbing 11 positions to reach the 52nd place, up from 63rd in 2023.

UTP Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Ts Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib expresses his gratitude towards Petronas, the university's past and present leaders, its industry partners, academic collaborators as well as the staff and students who contributed to UTP's achievements.

He attributes the university's success to its focus on continually enhancing teaching and learning, research and student experience.

“We've been diligently working over the past few years to seamlessly integrate teaching, research and student experience to elevate UTP as a whole.

“For example, in teaching and learning, we're constantly exploring new techniques and revising our curriculum to offer new programmes that provide greater value and enhance the student experience,” he told Bernama at the Asia Universities Summit 2024 held at Sunway University here recently.

The university also remains steadfast in fostering strong global partnerships, a key driver of its continued improvement.

In addition, he said UTP's ongoing research tackles critical challenges and contributes to sustainable development, both nationally and regionally, through strong industry collaboration.

He said the focus ensures UTP graduates are equipped to address the most pressing challenges facing the region and the world.

Mohamed Ibrahim said the university also actively supports Petronas sustainability initiatives in achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through education, research, innovation, and student experiences.

Building on this momentum, he said UTP sets its sights on being in the top 50 of both THE and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings within the next few years.

“UTP's commitment to excellence extends beyond rankings. We are dedicated to nurturing future leaders equipped to address global challenges and build a sustainable future,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mohamed Ibrahim said UTP plans to roll out a new integrated engineering programme next year, designed to equip graduates with the skills they need to succeed in the workforce of the future.

Meanwhile, he added that the university will also be hosting the prestigious THE Campus Live Southeast Asia Forum this November, bringing together about 400 participants from across the region. ― Bernama