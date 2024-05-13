PUTRAJAYA, May 13 — Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri today said the ministry is continuing its efforts to train care workers, with the goal of hitting a target of 385 individuals this year.

She said that the initiative, which began in 2018, has successfully trained over 655 care workers.

“We have already begun training around 655 individuals, but this year’s target is 385. We will discuss if we need more because we see that the private sector also wants to participate. Perhaps they can also function in a similar way to our institution in training them.

“We actually started the training in 2018 but we have not really made it public. Now, we are starting to make it known,” she told reporters after inaugurating the Care Industry Action Plan Development Lab in Malaysia here, today.

Nancy then went on to say that the training programmes encompass not only technical skills, but also academic modules.

She said it is important to give adequate training and a balanced approach that combines technical knowledge with academic knowledge for them to be better care workers.

“They need to take up modules at university so that their training is not just technical, but also involves theory, which means they understand what they are doing. Currently, we will enhance their knowledge up to the diploma level,” she added.

Nancy also said she will review existing laws governing care worker practices to identify any gaps or areas requiring amendments.

She said the ministry’s involvement in the care economy is through the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), recognised by the Ministry of Human Resources as the leading agency for the care and community service sector.

She said JKM had also developed 28 National Occupational Skills Standards (NOSS) covering 11 sectors in the care and community service field.