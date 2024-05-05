KUCHING, May 5 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will assess whether the 20-year-old woman who was reportedly raped by her father since she was 12 could care for her child.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said KPWKM will ensure that the victim’s child gets the protection they need if the woman is unable to care for her three-year-old offspring.

“The mother (victim) is already 20 years old... she may have plans... (but) we need to investigate to see her capability and choose the best solution to this issue. If the victim needs protection, we are always ready (to provide it) because it is our responsibility,” she told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house held at her residence here today.

It was reported that the victim was raped in Kampung Chuah, Port Dickson until she gave birth to two children, where one died during childbirth.

According to Nancy, the ministry is awaiting a report from the police before taking further action.

Nancy said the incident was an eye-opener and underscores the importance of sex education and cross-ministerial cooperation to ensure that underage children know what action should be taken if they find themselves in such situations.

“This is something sickening to hear, it deeply pains us at the ministry, (we are) sad and angry... we must find ways to prevent things like this from happening and it involves all relevant ministries,” she said.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed, in a statement, said early investigations found that the crime occurred from 2016 until this year in the same house.

He said the victim’s parents, both in their 40s, were arrested on Friday at 11.40 am at the Port Dickson District Police Headquarters to assist in the investigation.

The suspects were found to have criminal records involving drugs, and they are being remanded for five days from yesterday, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 376B of the Penal Code for incest. — Bernama