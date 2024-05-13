KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Seven districts in the Klang Valley, namely Kuala Lumpur, Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Kuala Selangor, Petaling and Shah Alam are expected to experience temporary scheduled water supply disruption from June 5 to 7.

Air Selangor in a Facebook posting today said the disruption would be following maintenance and replacement of assets at Phase 1 (LRA SSP1) of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant from 9am to 7pm on June 5.

Air Selangor added that consumers can expect water supply to resume in stages starting 3am on June 6 after maintenance and replacement of assets are completed and the distrubution system continues to be stable.

“The percentage of water supply resuming in affected areas is expected to reach 20 per cent by 3am on June 6, and 90 per cent at 3am on June 7.

“The complete resumption of water supply to affected areas is expected by 12 noon on June 7,” said Air Selangor in the statement.

Air Selangor said water tankers will be mobilised to areas affected by the disruption, giving priority to critical premises like hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral centres.

“Commercial customers can fill their respective water tankers at four local water filling stations that will be opened in Braemar Estate (Hulu Langat region), Taman Gemilang Dengkil and Pekan Salak (Sepang region), as well as Taman Banting Baru (Kuala Langat region).”

“Consumers can also obtain information from alternative official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and X or call Air Selangor’s call centre at 15300 or visit www.airselangor.com.” — Bernama