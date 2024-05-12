GEORGE TOWN, May 12 — An electrical fault at the Bukit Dumbar Reservoir and Pump House Complex here early this morning disrupted water supply to approximately 69,000 consumers in the Barat Daya district.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PWSC) chief executive officer, K. Pathmanathan, stated that their personnel are operating under the emergency response plan protocol to fully restore supply by 5pm today.

“At 4am today, the failure of an 11kV Medium Voltage Drive caused the Bukit Dumbar 2 Pump House to suddenly stop, hindering PWSC from pumping treated water from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant to Barat Daya consumers, from Gelugor to Bukit Penara in Balik Pulau.

“We resumed operations around 6.30am, after restoring the electrical system with the assistance of Tenaga Nasional Berhad and electrical contractors. Since then, our team has been conducting rapid air-purging work on all main pipelines in the affected areas to address the airlock,” he said in a statement today.

He noted that by 1pm, water service had been reinstated for approximately 40,000 customers, constituting 58 per cent of those impacted.

On behalf of PWSC, Pathmanathan apologised for any inconvenience caused, clarifying that it was an unscheduled supply disruption due to the unexpected electrical fault.

He added that PWSC is making every effort to swiftly restore full supply.

“A total of 26 major areas were affected by the incident, including Bayan Baru, Jalan Pondok Upeh, Bayan Lepas, Jalan Teluk Kumbar, Batu Itam Bukit Belah, Jalan Tun Dr Awang, Bukit Gambir, Jalan Sungai Tiram, Bukit Gelugor, Jalan Yeap Chor Ee19, Kampung Matahari Naik, Bukit Jambul, and the Lip Sin area, Bukit Penara,” he said.

He urged consumers experiencing supply issues after 5pm today to contact PWSC’s 24-Hour Call Centre at 04-2558255 for advice and assistance. — Bernama