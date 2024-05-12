KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — In conjunction with Mother’s Day today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took a moment to express his deep appreciation to all women who are mothers, especially his late mother, Che Yan Hamid Hussein and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

In a Facebook post tonight, Anwar expressed his gratitude for all the sacrifices, hard work and endless advice given by mothers out of love for their children.

“Remember the kindness of our mothers. Embrace them and kiss their hands at every moment, as long as the Almighty permits us to be with them,” read the post.

Advertisement

In the post, the Prime Minister also shared two photos of himself embracing his late mother and beloved wife.

Mother’s Day is celebrated globally on the second Sunday of May every year. — Bernama