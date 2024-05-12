DOHA, May 12 — The meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday is expected to provide the best platform for Malaysia to understand the current situation in Gaza, which is reportedly deteriorating due to the ongoing atrocities of the Zionist regime.

Both leaders’ last meeting was during Anwar’s official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last month, where the discussions also revolved around the conflict.

Malaysian Ambassador to Qatar, Zamshari Shaharan, said that Malaysia views Qatar’s role as highly significant in the conflict, considering the West Asian nation is a ‘key person’ in the negotiations between Palestine and Israel.

“They (Qatar) are trying to play a role as a mediator, perhaps perceived (by some parties) as meddling... when there’s a crisis, there’s Qatar. But they believe in dialogue. They try to facilitate dialogue and talk and seek a path towards a lasting solution, which is a permanent ceasefire.

“Their policy is based on dialogue and preventive diplomacy,” he said, emphasising Malaysia’s desire to see a resolution in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, particularly through such negotiations.

Zamshari also noted that this meeting could be seen as an opportunity for Malaysia to join Qatar in channelling aid, especially with the latter being seen as a beacon of hope in the negotiations.

“Qatar itself has provided an air bridge, establishing a direct aid channel from Doha to Al-Arish Port (in Egypt) to coordinate their assistance. In my discussions with senior officials here, they are willing to assist Malaysia in jointly delivering humanitarian aid through the channel they have established and maintained for several months since the crisis began,” he told reporters at the Malaysian Embassy here.

Anwar, who is expected to arrive in Doha tonight, will embark on a three-day official visit to the country at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and participate in the Qatar Economy Forum 2024.

The prime minister, during his meeting with Sheikh Mohammed in Riyadh last month, expressed Malaysia’s readiness to cooperate with Qatar and other countries in West Asia to offer treatment to Palestinians injured in the Zionist regime’s attacks.

During the meeting, Anwar also pledged Malaysia’s support for the role played by Qatar as a mediator in the Palestine issue, besides informing about the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

As of last month, Malaysia has sent 100 tonnes of aid to the conflict-affected areas, with an additional 20 tonnes sent via sea routes and 1,500 tonnes distributed through non-governmental organisations.

In a statement issued by Wisma Putra on Saturday, Malaysia welcomed the adoption of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s Resolution, which calls for the UN Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s application for full membership in the UN after it was blocked by a veto last month.

The Resolution, passed during the Tenth Emergency Special Session on Friday, received 143 affirmative votes, nine against and 25 abstentions.

Therefore, Wisma Putra said Malaysia will continue its efforts for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as the admission of Palestine as a full member of the UN.

The ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, now entering its seventh month since Oct 7 last year, has claimed over 34,000 Palestinian lives. — Bernama