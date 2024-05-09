KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members who effectively defected to the government have been expelled for supporting the Pakatan Harapan campaign in Kuala Kubu Baru, said Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Free Malaysia Today reported the Bersatu secretary-general as claiming that Tanjong Karang MP Datuk Zulkafperi Hanafi and Selat Klang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari must vacate their seats as a result.

“They spoke on the PH stage during the Kuala Kubu Baru campaign. Based on our (Bersatu’s) constitution, their membership is automatically terminated,” Hamzah was quoted by the news portal.

“They have ceased to be party members, so as per the (anti-party hopping) law, they must also relinquish their seats,” he added.

Hamzah, who is also the Larut MP, said letters on the two expulsions will be issued after the supreme council meeting next week.

In the past week, the duo were seen campaigning for PH’s candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, Pang Sock Tao, with the latest being last night when Zulkafperi urged voters to vote for the unity government.

In posters for PH’s grand finale, Rashid is also scheduled to give a speech tonight.

The two are among the seven Bersatu lawmakers that crossed the aisle and stated support for the PH-Barisan Nasional pact.

The other five Bersatu MPs who expressed their support for Anwar were Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar).

The group were able to retain their seats due to a loophole in the constitutional amendment against political defections.

On March 2, Bersatu successfully amended the party's constitution to prevent its representatives from defecting in the future, with the change also accepted by the Registrar of Societies.